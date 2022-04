The Real Reason To ‘Learn To Code’? Automating Your Life

On the joys of writing scripts that do scut work

“Robotic arm” by Dan Ruscoe

Last night I automated the tip of my index finger.

I was getting super annoyed by an infinite-scrolling site. I generally hate those: I’m a journalist, and every so often I’m a) doing research that b) requires me to go back several weeks, months or years on c) an…